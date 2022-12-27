School grace marks reintroduced

December 27, 2022 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government has reintroduced the grace marks provided to students from this academic year. The grace marks that were taken away in the wake of COVID-19 have now been restored. During the pandemic, school extracurricular activities such as arts and sports fetes and voluntary activities such as National Service Scheme, Scouts and Guides, and Student Police Cadets were suspended, and hence the practice of awarding grace marks was discontinued. The results of the public examinations the past two years were announced sans the grace marks.