School found using unclean water

A primary school functioning at Ottapalam was found to be using unclean water for drinking and other purposes.

An inspection team led by assistant education officer (AEO) and municipal standing committee chairpersons of Ottapalam found that the water tank at BEM UP School on RS Road was unclean, and the water in it was unfit for drinking.

AEO C. Satyapalan has ordered the school authorities to change the water tank and to clean up the school compound.

The inspection took place in the wake of an alertness triggered by the death of a girl from snakebite in a school in Wayanad.

The team also found that the toilet was in bad shape and the children were playing in an unsafe environment on the campus.

Abandoned furniture

The piling up of abandoned furniture pieces in some corners was found unsafe.

“It can invite snakes and other poisonous reptiles,” said Mr. Satyapalan.

The other members of the inspection team were standing committee chairpersons T. Lata, Manoj Stephen and K.B. Sasikumar, and councillors Akbar Siyas and Rupa Unni.