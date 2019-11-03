School festival to prepare solid ground for future scientists

The State government is planning a project to groom students for a career in science.

Addressing the Kerala State School Science Festival that began at Kunnamkulam on Sunday, Education Minister C. Ravindranath said talents selected from the science festival would be trained to develop their scientific aptitude.

“About 30 students each from high school and higher secondary sections will be selected and provided chances to present their talents at various venues. Three toppers will be primed to become scientists. We need to have Nobel scientists from here,” he said. A team has been deployed to choose talented students from the mela.

Dumping superstition

“Our education policy is people-friendly, humane, and modern. We are leading most of the States in India in this regard. We have to eliminate superstition from society to develop creativity and scientific temper,” the Minister added.

Minister for Local Self Government A.C. Moideen said the government wanted to implement development projects with people’s participation. Major projects such as Ardram, General Education Protection Mission, LIFE, and Haritha Keralam were gave priority to the common people, bring ingthem to the mainstream.

Delivering the keynote address, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar said educational institutions should encourage all kinds of talents among students. Earlier, Public Instructions Director K. Jeevan Babu hoisted the festival flag. Ramya Haridas, MP; K.V. Abdul Khader, MLA; and Thrissur district panchayat president Mary Thomas participated.

12,000 students

In all 12,000 students will participate in 350 events in the three-day science festival. There will be various sections such as science, mathematics, social science, work experience and IT Mela, and vocational exhibition. The festival, which will stick to the green protocol, will conclude on November 5.

TMV HSS, Perumbilavu; Concord EMHSS, Pannithadam; Bethany Convent GHSS, Kunnamkulam; Bethany St. Johns EMHSS, Kunnamkulam; Government Model Boys HSS, Kunnamkulam; and Municipal Town Hall, Kunnamkulam are the venues.