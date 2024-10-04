ADVERTISEMENT

School felicitates winners of Atal Tinkering Labs Marathon

Published - October 04, 2024 07:38 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Amrita Vidyalayam, Puthiyakavu, honoured the winners of the Atal Tinkering Labs Marathon, organised by NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission, at an event held at the school on Friday.

The “Master Brain” team, consisting of Class IX students Nived R. Praveen, B. Vinayak and S. Akash from Amrita Vidyalayam, were honored for securing first place in the State and eighth place nationally. Their mentor, teacher Deepika B. Vijayan and ATL mentor Prabhu Vignesh, were also felicitated. Bhavya Sri Suravajhala was felicitated for earning national recognition for developing ‘Adolescentio’ website.

Ritesh Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of the Karnataka State School Education Department; Dr. Snehal Shetty, deputy director of Amrita Ahead and Chief Operating Officer of Amrita TBI, were the chief guests on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US