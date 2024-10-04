GIFT a SubscriptionGift
School felicitates winners of Atal Tinkering Labs Marathon

Published - October 04, 2024 07:38 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Amrita Vidyalayam, Puthiyakavu, honoured the winners of the Atal Tinkering Labs Marathon, organised by NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission, at an event held at the school on Friday.

The “Master Brain” team, consisting of Class IX students Nived R. Praveen, B. Vinayak and S. Akash from Amrita Vidyalayam, were honored for securing first place in the State and eighth place nationally. Their mentor, teacher Deepika B. Vijayan and ATL mentor Prabhu Vignesh, were also felicitated. Bhavya Sri Suravajhala was felicitated for earning national recognition for developing ‘Adolescentio’ website.

Ritesh Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of the Karnataka State School Education Department; Dr. Snehal Shetty, deputy director of Amrita Ahead and Chief Operating Officer of Amrita TBI, were the chief guests on the occasion.

