School exams to begin on March 23
Cleaning drive on May 15 ahead of reopening
General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has announced that the annual examinations for Classes I to IX will be held from March 23 to April 2.
Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, the Minister said the schools will be closed in April and May for summer vacation and will reopen on June 1. A cleaning drive will be launched on May 15 ahead of the reopening.
Mr. Sivankutty said the academic calendar for the next academic year is being prepared and will be published in May. A training programme will also be arranged for school teachers in May.
Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations will be held from March 31 to April 29, while the Plus Two examinations will commence on March 30 and conclude on April 22. Plus One and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) examinations will be held from June 2 to 18, the Minister said.
