School education integration in Kerala will harm quality: Satheesan

Published - May 21, 2024 08:10 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

General education protection committee to organise protests by teachers

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has come out against the implementation of school integration in the General Education department.

At a meeting of the ‘general education protection committee’ here on Monday, Mr. Satheesan said the merger, which would destroy the quality of public education in Kerala, should not be implemented.

The meeting decided to organise teachers’ protests against “widespread loss” of posts, flow of students to countries abroad and to other syllabi, uncertainties in higher education sector, fall in quality in the education sector, and politicisation of textbooks and curriculum.

Representatives of teachers’ organisations, including K. Abdul Majeed, R. Arunkumar, Anil M. George, K.T. Abdul Latheef, M.M. Bijimon, M.A. Latheef, A.V. Indulal, Anil Venjaramoodu, and S. Manoj were present.

