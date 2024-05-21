GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

School education integration in Kerala will harm quality: Satheesan

General education protection committee to organise protests by teachers

Published - May 21, 2024 08:10 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has come out against the implementation of school integration in the General Education department.

At a meeting of the ‘general education protection committee’ here on Monday, Mr. Satheesan said the merger, which would destroy the quality of public education in Kerala, should not be implemented.

The meeting decided to organise teachers’ protests against “widespread loss” of posts, flow of students to countries abroad and to other syllabi, uncertainties in higher education sector, fall in quality in the education sector, and politicisation of textbooks and curriculum.

Representatives of teachers’ organisations, including K. Abdul Majeed, R. Arunkumar, Anil M. George, K.T. Abdul Latheef, M.M. Bijimon, M.A. Latheef, A.V. Indulal, Anil Venjaramoodu, and S. Manoj were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.