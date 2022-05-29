Panels to curb school dropouts to come up in 15 grama panchayats

School dropout prevention committee will be formed in 15 grama panchayats in the district to prevent school dropout of students.

The committee will be organised in the grama panchayats where school dropout due to various reasons including child labour was found high.

The steps to form the committee are under the initiative of district child welfare committee.

District child welfare officer M.G. Geetha said all the wards in the 15 grama panchayats would have school dropout prevention committee and the ward member would be its chairperson. She said the first committee would be formed in Udumbanchola and Vandiperiyar. School teachers, Asha workers, anganwadi workers, and the janamaithri police, were the members.

The headmaster of the school would handover the list of students who continuously abstained for 15 days to the respective grama panchayat president after the school would open.

The ward member would reach the family of the student and enquire about the reasons. The students would be given counselling and if they faced personal problems in attending the classes, steps would be taken to address them.

The committees to be formed in the first phase would be in Peerumade, Kumily, Vandiperiyar, Marayur, Munnar, Vattavada, Nedumkandam, Senapathi,, Rajakjad, Rajakumari, Santhanpara, Adimali and Bisonvalley grama panchayats.

There were allegations that children were employed in cardamom plantations especially where families of migrant workers were employed. It was also noticed that parents took their wards to the worksite where they were employed.