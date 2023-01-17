School curriculum revision timetable finalised; Minister calls for schedule to be followed precisely

January 17, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The timetable to ready new textbooks as part of school curriculum revision in the State has been finalised.

A joint meeting of the State school curriculum steering committee and curriculum core committee chaired by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty here on Tuesday gave its nod to the schedule.

The new textbooks will be taught in pre-school and Classes 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9 in the session beginning June 2024, while those for Classes 2, 4, 6, 8, and 10 will be implemented from the 24-25-26 academic session.

However, the agenda of revision of textbooks for higher secondary classes was kept aside for further discussions. National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks are taught in the State for subjects such as History, Political Science, Economics, Geography, Science, Mathematics, and so on, but revised textbooks are not likely at the national level anytime soon. As national competitive examinations are based on the NCERT syllabus, it was decided not to go in for revision of higher secondary textbooks at present. When the NCERT textbooks are revised, changes, if any, can be incorporated.

Position papers on 26 different areas for preparing the curriculum framework will be published by January 31. The draft of the position papers is ready. Reports of the public consultations need to be readied by two more districts, while consolidation of students’ discussions will be ready this week. Suggestions received on the tech platform are also being consolidated. Recommendations that can be incorporated into the position papers will be included and the position papers finalised.

The final curriculum framework will be published by March 31. Work on writing the new textbooks will begin in April, and the first phase of textbook writing will be completed by October 31. The Minister gave directions for the schedule to be followed precisely.

It was unfortunate that some questions in the handbook containing notes for public discussion on the curriculum revision were presented as decisions in the curriculum framework and government policy to ‘mislead’ the people, the Minister said. The government was undertaking the curriculum revision in a transparent manner by taking into consideration opinions, recommendations, and apprehensions of all sections of people, he added.

The school curriculum was last revised comprehensively in 2007.