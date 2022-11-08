School curriculum revision: platform for public to give suggestions launched

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Tuesday inaugurated a tech platform for the public to submit online their suggestions on the school curriculum revision exercise that is under way in the State.

Mr. Sivankutty said the platform would enable people within Kerala, outside, and abroad to share their opinion and suggestions regarding the curriculum revision.

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) had developed the tech platform kcf.kite.kerala.gov.in for the State Council of Educational Research and Training.

It had features where students, teachers, and people from all walks of life could register their opinion. All that had to be done was enter one’s phone number or e-mail id to receive an OTP using which the registration process could be completed, and suggestions submitted online on any of the 26 focus areas that one was interested in.

Questions on the focus areas could be selected and the recommendations keyed into the comment box. PDF or image formats of the written recommendations could also be uploaded. Once the details had been included, the submit button could be clicked. The procedure had to be repeated in case suggestions on more than one area had to be submitted.

Besides the login for the public, the platform also had a special login to record suggestions that had arisen during block and district-level public consultations. All these opinions would be perused and compiled at the State level using an official login.

Details of the curriculum revision, how to go about including one’s suggestions and recommendations, titles of the focus area, and the government’s vision of education could be looked up without registering. However, registration was necessary to give opinions and suggestions. A user guide was also available on the platform, Mr. Sivankutty said.

Mr. Sivankutty said position papers on the 26 focus areas would be ready by November 30, and the draft curriculum framework would be ready by December 31. In January, regional seminars and discussions based on the draft framework would be held, and in February, the framework would be completed.

Work related to textbook writing would begin in March. The first phase of textbook writing was expected to be completed by October. In the 2024-25 academic year, textbooks completed in the first phase would come into effect. The next academic year, that is 2025-26, new textbooks would come into effect for all classes.