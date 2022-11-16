School curriculum revision: classroom discussions across Kerala on Thursday

November 16, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Classroom discussions to seek students’ opinions and suggestions on revision of school curriculum will be held across the State on Thursday.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, at a press conference here on Wednesday, said a draft note has been prepared and published for the discussion. The school-level feedback will be collated and published.

The discussion will be held for an hour or an hour-and-a-half after the first interval in schools. The students’ opinions and suggestions will be compiled and sent to Samagra Shiksha’s block resource centres, which in turn will hand these over to the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). Nearly 48 lakh students will participate in the classroom discussions, the Minister said.

It is perhaps the first time in the country that opinions of students and the public are being taken into consideration while revising the curriculum, said Mr. Sivankutty. Discussions are under way at the district, block and grama panchayat levels and in school parent-teacher associations.

The classroom discussions were launched recently at Government Higher Secondary School at Bharathannur in the capital. Several socially-oriented suggestions were put forth by students during the discussions. These included the demand for more subjects, specific time for arts and sports activities, more importance for cybersecurity and other modern issues, and traffic awareness, besides anti-substance abuse awareness, in the curriculum.

These discussions will see a result during the curriculum revision, the Minister added.