ADVERTISEMENT

School cooking workers stage protest

Published - September 14, 2024 08:31 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Rights activist Vilayodi Venugopal inaugurating a protest staged by school cooking workers in front of the Fort gate at Palakkad on Saturday.

School cooking workers staged a satyagraha here on the day of Uthradam on Saturday protesting against the denial of bonus to them. Human rights activist Vilayodi Venugopal inaugurated the protest in front of the Fort entrance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Venugopal said that the government was not only neglecting the cooking workers, but also mocking them by giving ₹1 lakh bonus to workers in the State Beverages Corporation.

The protestors demanded that the government release the wage arrears, fix the minimum wage at ₹900 and to restore the ratio of one cooking worker for 250 children. They also demanded that social kitchen be not permitted.

Cooking workers association State general secretary G. Shanavas presided over the function. Rights activist Sreedharan Therambil, Sunita Subramanian, Rama Chittur, and P.M. Shamsuddin spoke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US