School cooking workers stage protest

School cooking workers staged a satyagraha here on the day of Uthradam on Saturday protesting against the denial of bonus to them. Human rights activist Vilayodi Venugopal inaugurated the protest in front of the Fort entrance.

Mr. Venugopal said that the government was not only neglecting the cooking workers, but also mocking them by giving ₹1 lakh bonus to workers in the State Beverages Corporation.

The protestors demanded that the government release the wage arrears, fix the minimum wage at ₹900 and to restore the ratio of one cooking worker for 250 children. They also demanded that social kitchen be not permitted.

Cooking workers association State general secretary G. Shanavas presided over the function. Rights activist Sreedharan Therambil, Sunita Subramanian, Rama Chittur, and P.M. Shamsuddin spoke.