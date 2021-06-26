School computers to be deployed in tribal areas

Thiruvananthapuram

26 June 2021 20:55 IST

The State government has issued orders to make computers available in tribal areas that lack facilities for online classes for students.

As per the order, nearly 1 lakh new computers distributed to schools through Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) under the High-Tech School project will be recalled and distributed to students in tribal areas who lack devices for the online classes.

The government has entrusted KITE with the responsibility for distributing computers to facilitate face-to-face interaction between teachers and students as part of plans to start online classes in a phased manner this year, apart from the ongoing digital classes.

Last year, when digital classes were set to begin in the State, KITE had directed that its computers could be used in common spaces for students to access digital classes.

There have been reports of widespread lack of digital devices, besides problems with Net connectivity and electricity in tribal areas. The exact number of students who lack access to digital facilities in the State is yet to be published by the government, though it is estimated to be over seven lakh.