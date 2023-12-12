School compound wall demolished

December 12, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A portion of the compound wall at Government Boys Vocational Higher Secondary School, Mavelikara, the venue for the State government’s public outreach programme Navakerala Sadas, was demolished on Monday night.

The event is scheduled to be held at the school ground on December 16. The wall was reportedly removed to ensure the smooth entry of the bus bringing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other Ministers to the venue.

The ruling Congress-led United Democratic Front in the Mavelikara municipality alleged that the wall was razed without the municipal council’s approval. An emergency meeting of the council on Tuesday decided to lodge complaints before the Kerala High Court and the police for the destruction of public property and theft. The council also decided to build a temporary fence on the place where the wall stood.

“A 120-metre portion of the school compound wall was demolished illegally. People have found the wall intact till 10.30 p.m. It was razed down late in the night. Those who demolished the wall have stolen bricks and other materials from the site before dawn,” said Congress councillor Ani Varghese.

Apart from the Congress members, BJP councillors protested the knocking down of the wall. Before the demolition of the wall, a tree near it was chopped down.

Earlier, Mavelikara MLA M.S. Arunkumar wrote to the municipal authorities to demolish the stretch of the wall to allow the entry of vehicles for Navakerala Sadas. However, the council rejected the demand. A few days later, a part of the wall was found collapsed. Congress termed it a “deliberate demolition” by anti-social elements and reconstructed it. Following this, District Collector John V. Samuel who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority last week issued an order to Mavelikara municipal secretary to demolish and reconstruct the wall. The municipality informed the Collector that it lacked funds to carry out the work.

On Monday, the entire portion was razed using an earth mover.