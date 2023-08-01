School celebrates Mohammed Rafi, Premchand

August 01, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at Kalpakanchery celebrated two Hindustani legends in a unique way on Monday. The students stood in awe when they learned in depth about music legend Mohammed Rafi and literary legend Premchand.

Monday, July 31, marked the 43rd death anniversary of Mohammed Rafi, popularly known as Rafi Saab, and 143rd birthday of Premchand, a pioneer of Hindi and Urdu social fiction.

Kottakkal Aboobacker, whose life in Mumbai made him fall in love with Rafi and his voice, and Mapilapattu lyricist Faisal Kanmanam took the children through the musical life of Rafi that mesmerised the world.

“Rafi Saab’s was a voice that continues to mesmerize the world even 43 years after he is gone. He was a singer with incomparable range and voice. A lot of people say that his voice was God’s,” said Mr. Kanmanam.

As the children turned curious to Mr. Kanmanam’s description, Mr. Aboobacker rendered some of the evergreen hit songs of Rafi. They included “Anese Uske Aaye Bahaar”, “Kya Hua Tera Wada”, “Teri Aankhon Ke Siwa”, “Mujhe Ishq Hai Tujhi Se”, “Gulabi Ankhen”, and “Badi Dur Se Aaye hai Pyar Ka”.

Mr. Aboobacker’s knowledge of Urdu did justice to the pronunciation of the songs. Between each song, Mr. Kanmanam described different aspects of Rafi’s life.

Interestingly, Rafi and Premchand had deep knowledge of Hindi, Urdu, and Parsi.

Samir Mir, a student from Bengal, delivered the Premchand commemoration.

Writer Jamal Kochangadi inaugurated the programme held under the joint banner of Hindu and Urdu Clubs. Parent Teacher Association president A.P. Mustafa presided over the function.

Headmistress P. Sini presented a cash prize to Prabin Prakash, who won the third prize in the Pyari Urdu quiz competition. Staff secretary C. Abdul Hameed welcomed the gathering, and Radhika M.P. proposed a vote of thanks.

