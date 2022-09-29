Kerala

School bus falls from slope in Kasaragod; children sustain minor injuries

Students of Panakkad Thangal Memorial AUP School, Bedira, had a narrow escape when the bus they were travelling in fell from a small slope at Vidyanagar Chala Hill here on Thursday evening. The students were rushed to a private hospital in Kasaragod. Doctors said 15 students had suffered minor injuries. Brake failure is believed to be the reason behind the accident.


