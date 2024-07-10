GIFT a SubscriptionGift
School bus catches fire in Kerala, none injured

School bus catches fire after smoke spotted from it in Kochi. There were no children onboard, while the driver and a woman attendant escape unhurt

Published - July 10, 2024 11:17 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The school bus that caught fire near the Thevara-Kundanoor bridge along the national highway 966 in Ernakulam district of Kerala on July 10 morning.

The school bus that caught fire near the Thevara-Kundanoor bridge along the national highway 966 in Ernakulam district of Kerala on July 10 morning. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A school bus caught fire near the Thevara-Kundanoor bridge along the national highway 966 in Ernakulam district of Kerala on July 10 morning. However, there were no children onboard the vehicle, belonging to Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School, Thevara, at the time of the incident.

The bus driver and a woman attendant were on their way to pick up students when the bus caught fire around 8.45 a.m near the approach road to the bridge, according to Fire and Rescue Services personnel at the Thripunithura station.

A school bus caught fire near the Thevara-Kundanoor bridge in Ernakulam district of Kerala | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

Smoke spotted

As per the statement given by the driver, he spotted smoke rising from the steering area. He immediately used the fire extinguisher to douse possible fire. However, it did not help as the smoke grew thicker and the vehicle was soon engulfed in flames. The driver and the attendant vacated the bus immediately and escaped unhurt. An initial attempt by local residents and passers-by to douse the fire using water from a tanker that was passing through failed.

Fire tender units from Thripunithura and Gandhinagar stations reached the spot soon and the blaze was brought under control. The vehicle was completely gutted in the incident.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel said smoke from the engine, likely triggered by a spark, may have caused the fire. However, the exact cause can be ascertained only after detailed technical inspection of the vehicle by the Motor Vehicles department, they said.

