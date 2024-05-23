School assessment to hit students from socially backward communities: KSSP

The Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishath (KSSP) has alleged that reforms in assessment planned to be implemented from the upcoming academic year will adversely affect students from socially backward communities.

D+ grade was the minimum required to pass the SSLC examinations. In 2105, 27.96% of the students secured D+ to pass the SSLC examinations. By 2024, this had come down to 9.44%. Among Scheduled Caste (SC) students, 18.34% secured D+ in 2024 to pass the exams. This was 26.75% among Scheduled Tribe (ST) students. It was only 4.3% for the general category. From this, it could be concluded that the assessment reform announced by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty would mainly destroy further education opportunities of SC/ST students who passed the SSLC examinations with D+ grade, the KSSP said in a statement on Wednesday on the 30% minimum marks stipulation in each subject in the theory examinations that is proposed to be implemented from the 2024-25 academic year.

The government should examine as to why students who battled social and financial adversity and studied in the public education sector for 10 years cleared the SSLC examinations with a low grade and take steps to address the problem, the KSSP said.

The organisation pointed out that 28.15% of the students in the general category secured A+ grade, while it was 6.65% for SC students and 2.47 % for ST students. Marginalised students did not secure higher grades not because of lack of intellect, but due to the government machinery’s ineffectiveness in helping them attain better grades. It was clear that blatant violation of social justice continued in the education sector. There was no step at present to make continuous evaluation flawless. The continuous evaluation was intended to address learning difficulties experienced by students in class, the statement pointed out.

Lack of support

The Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) of the Education department was designed solely to focus on quality. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala too focused on quality improvement. The recent examination results only underlined the allegations that these mechanisms did not intervene effectively in the case of SC/ST students. The students did not achieve higher grades owing to lack of proper environment and support for education. The General Education department should be able to address this social problem in the right manner.

The KSSP statement also called for a relook at the practices in the Kerala board that were divergent from that in other boards. In the ICSE syllabus, marks in only five subjects were considered to pass though the student would have sat for the exam in six subjects. That is the student could leave out the subject in which the marks scored were less. However, in the Kerala syllabus a student had to appear for 10 subjects and pass all of them, the KSSP said.