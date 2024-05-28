Suggestions on school assessment changes to be submitted to Chief Minister

Recommendations that came up at an education conclave on ‘Reforming school assessment for quality education’ would be submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

At the close of the day-long conclave organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to prepare a framework for the changes in evaluation here on Tuesday, Mr. Sivankutty said the curriculum committee had already held a detailed discussion on the proposals.

The government stance was to improve students’ academic standards. Joint discussions would be needed to determine what all changes had to be made in the student assessment to achieve this objective.

Seeking to allay concerns over students’ detention, he stressed the government policy was not to deliberately fail students or force them away from education. At the time same, arguments that the socially and economically backward would lose out on education while there was a push for improving general academic levels were unacceptable.

The government was well aware of the problems of students from marginalised sections and there was no need for apprehension on this score, Mr. Sivankutty said.

Referring to the suggestion made by the academic Karthikeyan Nair on fixing minimum levels of learning and tasking teachers with this responsibility, the Minister said it should not be seen as being against teachers. Students, teachers, parents all had a part in improving quality, but it could not be forgotten that the most important role was that of teachers.

Students should perform well in national and State-level competitive examinations. Making excuses for not doing well were unacceptable. Their academic standards should increase, and teachers should be responsible for this. Teachers performance should also be assessed as part of this, the Minister said.

Earlier, delivering the keynote address, Minister for Revenue K. Rajan said that besides infrastructure development, attention now had to be given to revision in assessment that enabled quality education.

The government wanted to move away from an exam-centric approach in education. The conclave would find answers to how to make assessment the best. The idea of minimum marks in a subject would need to be discussed in a democratic manner. Instead of an eligibility test for higher secondary admission, the SSLC exam should be able to test what students have learnt since the primary level, the Minister said.