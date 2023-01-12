ADVERTISEMENT

School arts fete to be telecast on Victers for whole year

January 12, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A special programme that comprises events from the 61st State School Arts Festival that was held at Kozhikode recently will be telecast on KITE Victers channel from January 14.

The programme will be telecast till the next State School Arts Festival. The 30-minute episodes will be telecast every day at 6.30 a.m. and 7 p.m. The retelecast will be on KITE Victers Plus the next day at the same time.

Events such as drama, ghazal, mime, monoact, light music, panchavadyam, instrumental music, and dance will be included in the programme. These will be available on KITE Victers’ YouTube channel youtube.com/itsvicters according to the telecast. The programmes can also be viewed on victers.kite.kerala.gov.in and Victers app too.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US