School arts fete to be telecast on Victers for whole year

January 12, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A special programme that comprises events from the 61st State School Arts Festival that was held at Kozhikode recently will be telecast on KITE Victers channel from January 14.

The programme will be telecast till the next State School Arts Festival. The 30-minute episodes will be telecast every day at 6.30 a.m. and 7 p.m. The retelecast will be on KITE Victers Plus the next day at the same time.

Events such as drama, ghazal, mime, monoact, light music, panchavadyam, instrumental music, and dance will be included in the programme. These will be available on KITE Victers’ YouTube channel youtube.com/itsvicters according to the telecast. The programmes can also be viewed on victers.kite.kerala.gov.in and Victers app too.