School arts festival venues witness intense competition  

November 25, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Thrissur

The four-day festival will conclude on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Higher Secondary School, Valappad, which won first prize in Kolkali in the higher secondary section at the Thrissur District School Arts Festival.  | Photo Credit: K. K. NAJEEB

Neck and neck competitions were witnessed at all the 16 venues of the Thrissur District School Arts Festival that conducted at Irinjalakuda on Friday. Irinjalakuda sub-district is leading with 446 points. Thrissur West is in the second position with 435 points while Kunnamkulam stood at third position with 417 points. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Young talents enthralled the audience at each venue. While stories from epics were performed at the Kerala Nadanam event, contemporary issues were highlighted by folk dancers. Budding actors raised concern over the increasing natural calamities, environmental degradation and climate change in their theatre performances.

The Mohiniyatam performances were held in front of the packed audience at Don Bosco School. Kolkali witnessed tight competition. Koodiyattam, which was that was staged at Boys Higher Secondary School, was another event that attracted a huge audience.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Burning issues, including dowry harassment, human sacrifice and drug abuse were brought on stage at the mono act venue, Little Flower L.P. School. The Kathakali music competition kept high standards.

Group dance, Margam Kali, Poorakkali, Mappilapattu, Chavittu Natakam, Parichamuttukali, Sanskrit Drama, folk music and Vanchippattu will be the main events to be staged on the concluding day of the festival on Saturday.

Minister for Devaswom K. Radhakrishnan will address the valedictory of the festival. District panchayat president P.K. Davis will preside. Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu will distribute prizes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US