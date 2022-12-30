School Arts Festival to be all hi-tech

December 30, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

All details of the 61st Kerala State School Arts Festival being held in Kozhikode from January 3 to 7 will be available through ‘Ulsavam’, a mobile application, which was launched by Education Minister V. Sivankutty here on Friday.

Besides, the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has been given the task of ensuring a hi-tech festival.

The documentation process of the festival from registration to result announcement and certificate printing will be done through the website www.ulsavam.kite.kerala.gov.in. Tasks such as dividing participants into clusters, making participant cards available, reports for team managers, timesheet for events in each stage, call sheet, score sheet, and tabulation, besides managing lower and higher appeals will be done through the portal.

The KITE Ulsavam mobile application can be downloaded from Google Play Store. Besides the event results, the app will provide a digital map to help participants and visitors reach venues easily. It will also give information about events in each venue.

Works by participants in writing and art competitions will be uploaded on www.schoolwiki.in soon after the announcement of results. The KITE Victers web page (www.victers.kite.gov.in) and the mobile app will have live casts of events in each venue. Digital documentation in each venue will be handled by Little Kites units in each venue.

Venue names

The names of the 24 venues have been named after places of literary significance, some real, while some are fictional.

The main venue, Capt. Vikram Maidan in West Hill, has been named ‘Athiranippadam’, the fictional location of S.K. Pottekkat’s Oru Deshathinte Katha. The Zamorin’s High School has been named ‘Bhoomi’ in memory of K.T. Mohammed, while the Zamorin’s School Ground is ‘Koodalloor’, the setting of many a story by M.T. Vasudevan Nair. ‘Thasrak’ from O.V. Vijayan’s Khasakkinte Ithihasam, ‘Beypore’ of Vaikom Mohammed Basheer, ‘Pandavapuram’ of Sethu, ‘Thrikkottoor’ of U.A. Khader, ‘Thikkodi’ of Thikkodiyan, and ‘Mooppilasseri’ of Kovilan have been the assigned names for Providence School, Gujarati Hall, Anglo Indian School, M.M. School, its ground, and Achuthan Girls’ School respectively.

‘Paleri of T.P. Rajeevan, ‘Punnayurkulam’ of Madhavikkutty, ‘Ujjaini’ of ONV, ‘Thirunelli’ of P. Valsala, Mukundan’s ‘Mayyazhi’, U.K. Kumaran’s ‘Thakshan Kunnu’, N.N. Kakkad’s ‘Avidanellur’, Narayan’s ‘Ooralikkudi’, Akbar Kakkattil’s ‘Kakkattil’, Kumaranasan’s ‘Shravasthi’, Ayyappappanikkar’s ‘Khajuraho’, K.V. Baby’s ‘Maveli Manram’, Subhash Chandran’s ‘Thachanakkara’, N.S. Madhavan’s ‘Lanthan Batheri’, and N.P. Mohammed’s ‘Narakampuram’ are the other venues.