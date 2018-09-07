School arts festival may still be on

more-in

The State School Arts Festival could very well take place, after all.

Though the government has decided against conducting any State-sponsored festival in the wake of the recent floods, The Hindu has learnt that a proposal, from the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI), about the possibilities of going ahead with the school festival — with suggestions for doing away with extravagance and bringing down the budget — has already been submitted to Education Minister C. Ravindranath.

A decision, however, will be taken only after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan returns from the United States.

Chances brighter

“The chances for conducting the school festival this academic year are higher than those for not conducting it,” sources said.

The festival has grown to be one of the world’s largest events of its kind after a modest beginning six decades ago, and it has been the springboard for some of the greatest artistic talents of the country.

Various options to bring down the costs — such as avoiding the visual show, spending less for setting up multiple stages, conducting the district-level competitions without holding the sub-district ones — are being considered.

Serving food to the nearly 10,000 participants for a week is an expensive affair. But, it could be overcome if sponsors are found (there are instances of items like payasam being funded by individuals or business houses).

Getting sponsors from organisations such as cooperative banks, and not corporate houses, can even be considered under exceptional circumstances as these. “The State school festival is not just a festival but is very much part of the academics, so if the government reverses its decision on festivals, the DPI will be ready to oblige,” Director of Public Instruction K.V. Mohan Kumar told The Hindu on Friday.

There is also the issue of awarding grades for the competitions and grace marks for the public examination. Without grace marks, the pass percentage and number of A grades could come down. To award grades based on district-level festivals is not considered a practical option.