School arts festival diary

January 03, 2023 03:38 am | Updated 03:38 am IST

Cleaning the venue For P. Sreenanda and her friends from the St. Michael’s GHSS their duty, as part of the Junior Red Cross Kerala, was closer home at the Capt. Vikram Maidan, main venue of the State School Arts Festival. Their school is quite close by. “Our school is one of the venues as well,” says Sreenanda. “Ten of us are here and our job started today with the cleaning up of the venue. The volunteers from the Red Cross will work at all the venues.” *** Family crowds

The main venue of the State School Arts Festival is surrounded by several educational institutions, but it was the family crowds, especially people in the neighbourhood, that came to take a look at the activities on the eve of the festival. Vasantha from Puthiyangadi has come with her four daughters, and grandchild just to get a feel of the venue. “We were regulars at the Malabar Christian college ground, when the festival was held in the city last time,” she says. We plan to do the same this time too and are looking forward to watching the dance events here.” (contributed by P.K. Ajith Kumar and Aabha Raveendran)