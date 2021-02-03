Kerala

School arts festival: awards for The Hindu

The Hindu has bagged the award for the best comprehensive coverage (print category-English) of the 60th State School Arts Festival held at Kanhangad in Kasaragod district from November 28 to December 1, 2019. C.P. Sajit, Principal Correspondent, The Hindu, won the award for the best reporter in the same category. The awards will be presented at the General Education Department’s auditorium on February 18, a statement from the Directorate of General Education here on Wednesday said.

