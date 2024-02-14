ADVERTISEMENT

School annual exam schedule finalised

February 14, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The schedule of the school annual examinations was decided at a Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) monitoring committee meeting held online on Tuesday.

Annual examinations in schools independent till upper primary level will be held from March 18 to 26.

In other schools (Classes I to IX), the annual examinations will be held from March 1 to 27. In such schools, there will be no examination for other classes on the days the SSLC examinations are held.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The exam schedule for schools that follow the Muslim calendar will be announced later.

The detailed timetable will be published by the General Education department soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US