School annual exam schedule finalised

February 14, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The schedule of the school annual examinations was decided at a Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) monitoring committee meeting held online on Tuesday.

Annual examinations in schools independent till upper primary level will be held from March 18 to 26.

In other schools (Classes I to IX), the annual examinations will be held from March 1 to 27. In such schools, there will be no examination for other classes on the days the SSLC examinations are held.

The exam schedule for schools that follow the Muslim calendar will be announced later.

The detailed timetable will be published by the General Education department soon.

