School announces menstrual holiday for students

January 25, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Taking a cue from the menstruation leave for women students as granted by the universities in the State, Labour India Public School, Kottayam, has decided to introduce a similar system for its students. An official statement by the school management on Wednesday said a decision in this regard was taken on the occasion of National Girl Child Day. The school, meanwhile, is also planning to launch a puberty lab for adolescent students that includes menstrual clinic, puberty hygiene training, puberty counselling, sanitary pad making and sexual health awareness programmes