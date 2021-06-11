School alumni donate ventilator to District Hospital

The Bharatmata Alumni Association (BAAS) donated a ventilator worth ₹7.74 lakh to the District Hospital here on

Friday. It was the latest in a series of humanitarian activities carried out by the BAAS during the COVID period.

BAAS patron Fr. Philip Panakkal and president Khader Moideen handed over the documents of the ventilator to District Collector Mrunmai Joshi at a function held in her chamber on Friday.

Mr. Moideen said that the old students of Bharatmata Higher Secondary School, Chandranagar, had spent more than ₹10 lakh for COVID-related activities at the Government Medical College, Palakkad; First Line Treatment Centre (FLCTC), KINFRA; Public Health Centre, Marutharoad; and Akashaparavakal Destitute Home, Karimba.

When the BAAS donated two fridges to the Government Medical College, Palakkad, it provided medicines, wheelchairs and a public address system at KINFRA FLCTC. The old students’ forum supplied N-95 masks, oximeters and protective coats to the Public Health Centre, Marutharoad.

Last year too, it had made contributions valued at ₹3 lakh for COVID care.