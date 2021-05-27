Schoo Pravesanotsavam in Kerala on June 1 in virtual mode: Sivankutty

Besides digital, online classes to be started in a phased manner

Pravesanotsavam for the 2021-22 academic year will be held on June 1 in virtual mode, Minister for Education V. Sivankutty has said.

Addressing mediapersons here on Friday morning, Mr. Sivankutty said the Pravesanotsavam would be held at two levels. The programme would begin at 9.30 a.m. on June 1 on KITE Victers channel. The State-level inauguration at Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, here will be done by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan online or directly. Cultural programmes would be presented by students.

School-level

School-level Pravesanotsavams would be held virtually at 11 a.m. People’s representatives such as MPs and MLAs and head teachers would speak at these functions.

New students taking admission in schools would be given a letter by the Chief Minister.

The Minister affirmed that the new academic year would begin with digital classes telecast on KITE Victers channel as the COVID-19 situation did not allow for school reopening.

Steps were also under way to use the online mode, with classes led by schoolteachers, to facilitate better teacher-student interaction and connect. The attempt was to begin the online classes in a phased manner, say for classes 10 and 12 initially, at least by July. Issues such as mobile connectivity would be taken into account. Both teachers and students would be trained. No decision had been taken on the platform for the online classes, though a common platform was under consideration.

Bridge courses

Stressing the need for revision, the Minister said bridge courses linking what the students had learnt last year and the learning outcomes for this year would be launched in the first week of June.

Around 70% of the first volume of textbook had been distributed through school societies following the Chief Minister’s intervention, Mr. Sivankutty said. Nearly 94% of the printing had been completed by the Kerala Books and Publications Society despite constraints such as closure of the press and COVID-19 infection among staff.

Though no thought had been given yet on curriculum revision, a policy decision would have to be taken on it by the government taking into consideration the National Education Policy, Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. who attended the press meet said.

A circular would be issued to address problems in connection with denial of transfer certificates to students.

Appointment issue

The issue of appointments to 3,300 people, including teachers and lab assistants, who had received PSC advice memos and appointment orders had been brought to the notice of the Chief Minister.

Registration for the first dose of vaccinations for teachers taking part in valuation duty had been completed in collaboration with the Health Department.