Scholarship: IUML to form committee

MALAPPURAM

24 July 2021 00:57 IST

A meeting of Muslim organisations convened by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in the wake of the State government’s decision to redesign the minority community scholarships at 59:41% ratio for Muslim and Christian communities, has decided to form an expert committee and appeal to the government against the decision that made Sachar committee report insignificant.

Briefing the media about the outcome of the online meeting at his house at Panakkad on Friday, IUML district president Sayed Sadikali Shihab Thangal said all Muslim organisations shared the same feeling that the community was “wounded by the government decision”.

“The hurt caused by the government decision is palpable within the community irrespective of their political affiliations. They have entrusted the Muslim League to take the initiative to address the issue without hurting the sentiments of other communities. So we have decided to form an expert committee by including representatives of all organisations to address the matter,” said Mr. Thangal.

Sachar report

He said the committee would meet the authorities concerned, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and press for the implementation of the Sachar committee report.

“It’s not a question of denying any aid for other backward communities. We will try to convince other communities too,” said Mr. Thangal.

IUML State general secretary P.M.A. Salam, who accompanied Mr. Thangal, said the recent government decision was the latest effect of a larger conspiracy being hatched and implemented in a phased manner. “This has been the feeling shared at the meeting,” said Mr. Salam.

They said the government made the Sachar committee report insignificant and redundant. Mr. Thangal presided over the meeting held on Zoom.

Among those who attended the meeting were Bahauddin Mohammed Nadvi, Abdussamad Pookkottur, and N.A.M. Abdul Khader (Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama), A.K. Abdul Hameed (Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board –AP group), T.P. Abdullakoya Madani and Husain Madavoor (Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen), M.I. Abdul Azeez (Jamate Islami), Fazal Ghafoor (MES), T.K. Abdul Kareem (MSS), E.K. Mohammed Kutty (KNM Markazuddahva), T.K. Ashraf (Wisdom Islamic Organisation), Najeeb Moulavi (Samsthana Jamiyyathul Ulama), and Thodiyoor Mohammed Kunhi Moulavi (Dakshin Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama).