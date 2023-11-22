Scholarship exam postponed

The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Examination that was scheduled to be held on December 7 has been postponed to December 11, a statement from Pareeksha Bhavan said on Wednesday.
November 22, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram
