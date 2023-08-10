HamberMenu
Scholars should protect secular fabric: Bukhari

August 10, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Muslim Jamat State general secretary and Madin Academy chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari inaugurating a scholars' conference held under the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama at Malappuram on Thursday.

Kerala Muslim Jamat State general secretary and Madin Academy chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari inaugurating a scholars’ conference held under the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama at Malappuram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Kerala Muslim Jamat State general secretary and Madin Academy chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari has called upon scholars to take initiative to guard the secular fabric of the State.

Inaugurating the district-level conferences of scholars organised by the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama (Kanthapuram faction) here on Thursday, Mr. Bukhari underscored that each scholar was duty-bound to work for communal harmony.

Mr. Bukhari said everyone should exercise extreme caution and care in their statements, conversations, and speeches, especially in view of the fast-changing communication technologies. “We should not only be vigilant and circumspect while speaking but also think about other people’s beliefs and faiths. We should never hurt other people’s faith knowingly or unknowingly,” he said.

“If someone makes such a mistake, then the others have the responsibility not to create a scene out of it by adding fuel to it. Everyone should behave responsibly,” he said.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama secretary Ponmala Abdul Khadir Musliar presided over the function. Samastha president E. Sulaiman Musliar delivered a blessing address. Samastha secretary Perodu Abdurahman Saqafi and Samastha Mushawara members Manjappatta Hamza Musliar, Cherussola Abdul Jaleel Saqafi, Olavattur Abdul Nasir Ahsani, Abdul Azeez Saqafi Vellayur, Koottampara Abdurahman Darimi, and Ibrahim Baqavi Melmuri spoke.

Orientation camps are being organised for scholars in all districts in August.

