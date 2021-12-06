Schemes for learning beyond textbook: Minister

Thiruvananthapuram

06 December 2021 17:34 IST

Ten new series to begin telecast on the KITE Victers educational channel

Novel schemes will be implemented to take knowledge beyond the classroom to students, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

Ten new series starting telecast on the KITE Victers educational channel were aimed at this, he said. He was speaking after inaugurating the new series on the KITE Victers and giving away prizes to the winners of the ‘Thirike Schooliekku’ photography competition here on Sunday.

The Minister said the school curriculum revision would focus on promoting secularism, constitutional values, gender equality, and scientific approach. Besides textbooks, it was important to share the experiences and knowledge of people who had made a mark in various fields with students so that their education could be complete.

Hence, the General Education Department was trying to make available the experiences of experts in various fields to students.

The contribution of the KITE Victers to continuing education in the State during COVID-19 was huge. A new headquarters with more facilities would be built for the KITE Victers at Valiasala, he said.

Schools with best pages on SchoolWiki would be given State-level prizes. The first prize would be ₹1.5 lakh, second prize ₹1 lakh, and the third prize ₹75,000. The top three prize winners at the district level would get ₹25,000, ₹15,000, an ₹10,000, the Minister said.

Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, who participated in the function, said Kerala was able to get recognition for best State in the country to conduct digital education during the pandemic. It also reflected the success in bringing information technology into education.

Students’ creative abilities should continue to be tapped on the model of the ‘Thirike Schoolilekku’ photography contest. This would help keep children away from harmful habits such as substance abuse, he said.

General Education Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, former Minister for Finance T.M. Thomas Isaac, former Planning Board member B. Ekbal, Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K., and KITE chief executive officer Anvar Sadath K., were present.