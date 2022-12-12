Scheme soon to distribute unused land to landless: Kerala Minister

December 12, 2022 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government will soon implement a scheme wherein unused land in possession of other government departments would be distributed to the landless, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said in the Assembly on Monday.

Till now, 40,557.01 hectares of land has been acquired and distributed. A total of 1,442 excess land cases are to be settled, he said, in reply to a Calling Attention motion moved by P. S. Supal on the need to find and distribute land to all the landless in the State.

The government’s aim is to ensure that there are no landless poor in the State. During the term of the first Pinarayi government, 1.77 lakh persons were given title deeds. Till now, this government has given a total of 54,535 title deeds, he said.

The government estimates that at least 20,000 acres of excess land can be recovered once the cases involving excess land are settled. Once the unique thandaper scheme is implemented, none can be in possession of land above a certain limit.

Over a lakh cases are awaiting settlement in 82 land tribunals in the State, of which 60,000 will be settled and certificates given this year, Mr. Rajan said.

The Revenue department is functioning in mission mode to ensure that title deeds are distributed for land in possession in the tribal and hilly belts in the State, he said.