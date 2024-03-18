ADVERTISEMENT

Scheme for creating ‘Student Startup Professionals’ in agri sector launched

March 18, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (ICAR-CTCRI) Agri-Business Incubator, in collaboration with the College of Agriculture, Vellayani, under the Kerala Agricultural University, and the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), has launched a scheme for creating ‘Student Startup Professionals’ for agritech startups.

Under the Certified Agritech Startup Professional Scheme (CAgtSP), students are attached with the ICAR-CTCRI Agri-Business Incubator for one year. They will be directly involved in mentoring startups, covering areas like business plan preparation and drafting agreements, seed funding and market linkage.

CAgtSP was launched at the College of Agriculture on Monday.

G. Byju, Director, CTCRI; Roy Stephen, Dean of Faculty, College of Agriculture, Vellayani; Allan Thomas, Professor and Head, Department of Agricultural Extension Education; and P. Sethuraman Sivakumar, Principal Scientist, ICAR-CTCRI and Programme Director spoke. Around 168 BSc (Agriculture) final-year students are attending the first phase of the CAgtSP scheme.

