GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scheme for creating ‘Student Startup Professionals’ in agri sector launched

March 18, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (ICAR-CTCRI) Agri-Business Incubator, in collaboration with the College of Agriculture, Vellayani, under the Kerala Agricultural University, and the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), has launched a scheme for creating ‘Student Startup Professionals’ for agritech startups.

Under the Certified Agritech Startup Professional Scheme (CAgtSP), students are attached with the ICAR-CTCRI Agri-Business Incubator for one year. They will be directly involved in mentoring startups, covering areas like business plan preparation and drafting agreements, seed funding and market linkage.

CAgtSP was launched at the College of Agriculture on Monday.

G. Byju, Director, CTCRI; Roy Stephen, Dean of Faculty, College of Agriculture, Vellayani; Allan Thomas, Professor and Head, Department of Agricultural Extension Education; and P. Sethuraman Sivakumar, Principal Scientist, ICAR-CTCRI and Programme Director spoke. Around 168 BSc (Agriculture) final-year students are attending the first phase of the CAgtSP scheme.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.