Schedule for school festivals announced

Thiruvananthapuram The General Education department has announced the schedule for various festivals and fairs conducted by it.

School-level science fairs will be held on Friday. Sub-district and district festivals should be held before November 5. The State-level competition will be organised at Ernakulam from November 10 to 12.

School-level contests as a precursor to the State School Arts Festival will be held before October 19 and sub-district and district festivals before November 30. The State School Arts Festival will be conducted in Kozhikode from January 3 to 7.

School-level sports festival should be held before October 12 and the sub-district and district events before November 20. The State school sports festival will be organised in the State capital from December 3 to 6.

District-level screening as part of Special School Arts Festival will be held before October 10. The State-level event will be held at Kottayam from October 20 to 22.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said the festival would be held in an efficient manner.


