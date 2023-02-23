SCERT’s textbook archives to be digitised

February 23, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The textbook archives of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) are set to be digitised.

In the first phase, textbooks published from 1970 will be digitised and preserved. It is expected that digitisation will help the younger generation understand the historical developments in various sectors at different periods of time.

Also, all textbooks published from 1970 are not available in the SCERT library, a statement from the SCERT said on Wednesday. This makes the support of education activists and agencies critical. The details of books not available in the SCERT library are available on the SCERT website scert.kerala.gov.in If these are available with anyone, they can email to scertlibtvpm@gmail.com or call 9447328908 to aid the digitisation process, the statement said.