ADVERTISEMENT

SCERT’s textbook archives to be digitised

February 23, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The textbook archives of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) are set to be digitised.

In the first phase, textbooks published from 1970 will be digitised and preserved. It is expected that digitisation will help the younger generation understand the historical developments in various sectors at different periods of time.

Also, all textbooks published from 1970 are not available in the SCERT library, a statement from the SCERT said on Wednesday. This makes the support of education activists and agencies critical. The details of books not available in the SCERT library are available on the SCERT website scert.kerala.gov.in If these are available with anyone, they can email to scertlibtvpm@gmail.com or call 9447328908 to aid the digitisation process, the statement said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US