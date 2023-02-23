HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SCERT’s textbook archives to be digitised

February 23, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The textbook archives of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) are set to be digitised.

In the first phase, textbooks published from 1970 will be digitised and preserved. It is expected that digitisation will help the younger generation understand the historical developments in various sectors at different periods of time.

Also, all textbooks published from 1970 are not available in the SCERT library, a statement from the SCERT said on Wednesday. This makes the support of education activists and agencies critical. The details of books not available in the SCERT library are available on the SCERT website scert.kerala.gov.in If these are available with anyone, they can email to scertlibtvpm@gmail.com or call 9447328908 to aid the digitisation process, the statement said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.