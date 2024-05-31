SCERT analysing question papers of other boards ahead of assessment reforms

Even as the General Education department mulls changes in student assessment as part of improving the quality of school education, particularly introduction of minimum marks for the theory component in the SSLC examinations, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has embarked on an analysis of question papers of Classes X and XII of various boards in the country.

These include national boards such as Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and boards of States such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi.

In all, question papers of past three years of 10 education boards have been collected by the SCERT to understand their pattern, emphasis on application-level and creative-level questions, and the type of multiple choice questions asked.

These will be compared with the question papers used for the Class X and Plus Two examinations in the State.

For instance, the analysis will look at how a particular topic has been presented in the question paper of various boards, including that in the State.

The SCERT is also studying objective-type questions posed in entrance examinations such as the CUET.

At a recent education conclave organised to discuss the assessment reforms, the SCERT director had pointed out that students pursuing the State syllabus were not faring well in entrance examinations such as NEET, JEE, and CUET.

This was preventing them from getting admission in premier institutions in the country.

The SCERT analysis will help understand the standard of question papers used in the State and determine if it needs improvements so as to raise the overall quality of SSLC and Plus Two examinations.

The exercise will also make the question paper preparation process systematic and comprehensive, say officials.

Preparation of good question papers is an important agenda of cluster meetings to be held in the new academic year for teachers of Classes I to X as part of assessment reforms. Higher secondary teacher training held this summer already had a module on question paper analysis, say the officials.

The analysis is expected to be completed by mid-June and its results will be given to the department as a report.

A preliminary analysis has thrown up the need for more application-based questions or open-ended questions, say the officials.

Another significant proposal put forth as part of the assessment reforms is the introduction of open-book exam, take-home exam, and on-demand exam. Training for preparation of questions for open-book and other examination avenues will be organised. An online question bank is also being considered with funding from the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala.