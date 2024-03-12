Scaria Zacharia award for Vinil Paul

March 12, 2024 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST

KOCHI

An award instituted by the Sree Sankara University of Sanskrit in Kalady in memory of its late professor Scaria Zacharia has been won by ‘Manchadikari: Olichottathinte Vimochana Sasthram’ written by Dr Vinil Paul.

The award, meant for young researchers making sizeable contributions to cultural studies by way of pithy books, will be presented at an event at the university on March 13. Dr Paul’s book, the award committee comprising Valsalan Vathussery, Priya AS, KM Anil, Shamshad Hussain and Sunil P Elayidom said, captured the history of modern Kerala’s transformation by looking at how the caste system and the missionary movement formed in the wake of colonialism influenced the life of subaltern people.

