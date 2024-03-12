ADVERTISEMENT

Scaria Zacharia award for Vinil Paul

March 12, 2024 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

KOCHI 

An award instituted by the Sree Sankara University of Sanskrit in Kalady in memory of its late professor Scaria Zacharia has been won by ‘Manchadikari: Olichottathinte Vimochana Sasthram’ written by Dr Vinil Paul.  

The award, meant for young researchers making sizeable contributions to cultural studies by way of pithy books, will be presented at an event at the university on March 13. Dr Paul’s book, the award committee comprising Valsalan Vathussery, Priya AS, KM Anil, Shamshad Hussain and Sunil P Elayidom said, captured the history of modern Kerala’s transformation by looking at how the caste system and the missionary movement formed in the wake of colonialism influenced the life of subaltern people.  

EOM

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US