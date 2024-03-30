Scared of defeat, BJP is slaughtering democracy, says Hibi Eden

March 30, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOCHI

Scared of imminent defeat in the forthcoming Parliament elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is slaughtering democracy, Hibi Eden, MP, has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was opening a march organised by the District Congress Committee (DCC) to the Income Tax office in Kochi in protest against the freezing of the party’s bank accounts ahead of the elections. “The BJP has lost its mind because of the fear of losing the election. The decision to freeze the Congress’ bank accounts is the latest example. The ploy is also part of the BJP’s attempt to divert attention from the setback it received from the court on the electoral bond scheme. We have been witnessing similar autocratic tendencies for the last 10 years,” he said.

Mr. Eden alleged that the BJP was using the Income Tax department to sway the situation in their favour during the election season. Central investigative agencies have become the ‘B’ team of the BJP. The government that is functioning in violation of democratic principles is humiliating the country before the world.

“The freezing of accounts will not affect the Congress as people of the country will support us with their money and votes. Lakhs of people had participated in the two Yatras taken out by Rahul Gandhi. The BJP is giving vent to its frustration on all this through its actions. Even as the Central agencies have hinted at its defeat, the BJP is trying to sabotage the elections at any cost. But that will not work,” he said.

DCC president Mohammed Shiyas presided. MLAs T.J. Vinod and Uma Thomas were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.