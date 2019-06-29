Scan centres told to abide by Act guidelines

The district health authorities will act tough against scanning centres that violate the guidelines stipulated in the Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Regulation and Prevention of Misuse) Act-1994 or PNDT Act, which prohibits determination and disclosure of the sex of the foetus.

According to Jacob Varghese, district medical officer, the decision was made at a meeting of the district-level monitoring committee, which holds the authority to implement the law. Accordingly, a directive for identifying the centres which violate the provisions in the Act has been issued to taluk level sub-divisional committees.

As per estimates, about 148 private scanning centres registered under the State Health Department are functioning in the district.

Notice board, a must

As per rule, a notice board should be displayed in these centres stating ‘Disclosure of the sex of the foetus is prohibited under the law.’ This apart, a centre should ensure the presence of a trained doctor well versed in ultrasound or radiology. The licence should be renewed annually. The centres are not allowed to buy new machines or remove the existing one without the permission of the Health Department. It should also keep a register of the scanning details and submit a monthly report to the Health Department.

The committees will inspect whether the scanning centres comply with these guidelines. The committee should submit a detailed report on the lapses by the centres and action taken. Action against the scanning centres will be taken on the basis of the report being submitted by these committees.