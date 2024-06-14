Scammers using new phishing attempts to elicit banking information

Spam text messages and e-mails asking people to collect consignments sent in the name of India Post have again surfaced as part of attempts by fraudsters to elicit confidential banking information. Despite the alerts issued by the police and cyber experts, many have been clicking such links and entering banking details to claim unknown consignments.

“The first instruction in such spam messages to the targeted receiver is to update the address by clicking an enclosed hyperlink. Many are still ignorant of such phishing methods frequently adopted by cyber fraudsters to elicit sensitive data masquerading as a legitimate entity,” says T. Abdulla, a cybersecurity expert who has reported many suspected incidents for action. He says senior citizens are the most vulnerable segment who quickly respond to such messages without consulting anyone else.

According to officials with the hi-tech cell, many such spam messages have content meant to trigger panic and evoke people’s quick response. The deadline set by the sender to respond to such messages and the consequences projected in case of a failure to do so also prompt many people to act casually, they add.

Spam messages threatening legal action against people in the name of discreet consignments carrying banned goods for anti-national activities have also been reported from various parts of the State. To convince people, fraudsters have been found sharing Aadhaar card numbers and address details with them.

Officials with the Kozhikode cyber police station say two persons who responded to such spam messages and exchanged financial details to escape “legal action” have lost ₹5.61 crore. The Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi residents lost the amount as they could not recognise the trickery of the fraudsters who reportedly pretended to be CBI officers and made video calls and a “virtual arrest”, they add.

Postal department officials say people who make use of the online tracking method on the department’s portal will not fall prey to such phishing tactics. According to them, the consignment number, booking date and other relevant details are enough to check the status of consignments sent through the proper channel. They have urged people to make use of the Postal department’s helpline service in case of doubts.

