Scam triggers power struggle in Kottayam municipality

The raging protests over the pension fund scam in Kottayam municipality have ignited yet another round of power struggle in the civic body with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) moving a no-confidence motion against its chairperson and vice-chairman.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest move by the Opposition seeks not just to challenge the ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) but also to place the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a difficult position. Last year, a similar motion by the LDF fell through when all eight BJP councillors abstained from the proceedings.

“The last time we moved against the chairperson, the BJP stood by the ruling council. If the BJP is sincere about the protests they’ve been staging over the last few days, they need to clarify their stance on this no-confidence motion,” said K. Anil Kumar, a senior CPI(M) leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP’s stance is crucial in the 52-member council, where the UDF holds 22 seats, closely followed by the LDF with just one seat short. Although the LDF had successfully passed a no-confidence motion against the municipal chairman Bincy Sebastian about two and a half years ago with the BJP’s support, they soon refrained from claiming the chairperson’s seat, fearing backlash over accusations that the LDF was aligning with communal forces.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch on Wednesday took over the investigation into the pension fund fraud, collecting preliminary investigation details from the Kottayam West police. A team led by Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police Saju Varghese will lead the investigation.

This scam pertains to the alleged embezzlement of ₹3 crore from the municipality’s pension fund by Akhil Verghese, a senior clerk who is currently on the run. In connection with the case, three other employees have been suspended and a show-cause notice has been issued to another.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Mr.Verghese diverted family pension funds of the civic body into his mother’s account. This fraudulent activity spanned from 2020 to 2023, beginning with small transfers that eventually grew to ₹5 lakh per month. The fraud was uncovered during a recent audit, which revealed discrepancies in the pension statements of retired employees from the accounts department.

A follow-up investigation discovered that the funds were unlawfully transferred to the account of a woman named Shyamala P., who is not a pensioner under the municipality but shares the same name as Verghese’s mother, P. Shyamala.

Further investigations have revealed that Mr. Verghese was involved in a similar fraud case in Kollam, which led to his transfer to the Erattupetta municipality in 2016 as a disciplinary measure. He originally secured his job at the age of 18 under the “dying in harness” category and is currently employed at the Vaikom municipality.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.