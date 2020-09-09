Scam accused’s pet dog rescued

It had been tied to a tree as the owner and his family went into hiding

He lived in dirt and faeces, alone and forgotten, for several weeks on end.

Shaking in fear and confusion while tied to a tree next to an empty bowl, this Rajapalyam hound had almost met death face to face. Then came his guardian angels, who then rescued him.

Thanks to the Pathanamthitta police, the pet dog of Thomas Daniel, key accused in the ₹2,000 crore Popular Finance fraud, now gets to live his happy canine life at a shelter in Thiruvalla. The hapless animal was left behind in the house ever since Mr.Daniel, along with his family members, had gone into hiding a few weeks ago.

The police followed its cries while inspecting the house at Vakayar the other day. Having noticed a foul smell coming from the house premises, they discovered the dog stuck inside the compound.

However, finding the dog was only half the problem. Officials said they were having trouble in getting close to the animal because it was skittish. Soon, they contacted an animal rights group in Thiruvalla, which then rushed to the spot and rescued the animal. According to officials, the goal was to rehabilitate the animal and ‘ensure that the animal gets the love and care it wants.’

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Harshita Attaluri here on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the investigation and held discussions with the District Police Chief K.G. Simon and other officials.

Real estate deals

Based on the inputs that the accused had made huge investment in the real estate sector across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, a police team led by Rajesh, Station House officer in Konni, has been dispatched to find out these details.

At the same time, another team led by Jayakumar, Station House Officer in Enathu, was sent to Thiruvananthapuram as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, another team continued to collect evidence from the residence of the accused at Vakayar during the day. The police are also examining whether the accused received any professional help to commit the fraud.