Scaled-down Aranmula regatta held

In view of curbs, only three snakeboats take part in event

Strict regulations notwithstanding, the rhyme and rhythm of vanchipattu reverberated across the banks of the Pampa as oarsmen on three snakeboats propelled in unison along the river to stage this year’s Aranmula Uthrattathi Boat Race on Wednesday.

In view of the COVID-19 restrictions, only three palliyodams — Maramon, Kozhencherry and Keeezhvanmazhy — took part in the event this year. Each boat had 40 persons on board. Last year, the event was staged with just a boat, with 24 persons on board.

The race, which began by 10.45 a.m, was held in three legs respectively from the ghats of Aranmula Sree Parthasarathy Temple to Sathrakadavu, from Sathrakadavu to Parappuzhakadavu, and from Parappuzhakadavu to the temple ghats again. A handful of devotees were present on the river ghats to make offerings to the palliyodams.

Swami Sadswaroopanantha Saraswathi, general secretary of the Margdarshak Mandal, inaugurated the event. Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony flagged off the race. District Collector Divya S. Iyer and district panchayat president Omallur Sankaran were present. The event drew to a close by 12.30 p.m.

Prior to the pandemic, up to 5,000 oarsmen on board 52 snakeboats used to participate in the ritualistic spectacle, which also drew a huge number of tourists to the banks of the Pampa.

According to the organisers, as many as 25 snakeboats participated in the regatta even during the mega floods in 2018.

Meanwhile, the famed Vallasadya at Aranmula is slated for August 30. The oarsmen of the three snakeboats will be served the feast at three venues.

Only those fully vaccinated with a negative certificate of RT-PCR test undergone within 48 hours will be permitted to attend the ritual.